20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, May 20

Paso Robles Wine Festival
Various times, ends today. Wine tasting, food pairings and live music at more than 100 wineries. Various locations, Paso Robles. Prices vary. 805-239-8463.
Hike the Sand Spit
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Meet at the Sand Spit Parking Lot, Montaña de Oro State Park (turn right on paved road 0.7 miles past entrance sign). 3 miles. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
One Day Yoga Workshop
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participate in a half-day Yoga and Meditation Workshop. Morrocco Method Headquarters, 800 Farroll Road, Grover Beach. Free. 805-534-1600.
Los Osos Oaks Reserve Walk
10 a.m. to Noon.
Meet at Reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Blvd. on Los Osos Valley Road. Easy walk, 1 mile. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve, Los Osos Valley Rd., Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Grand Opening of the Dana Adobe Cultural Center and Naturefest
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Booths from community organizations that feature involvement in nature. Children’s activities, talks on a variety of topics like beekeeping, butterflies and archaeology. Live animals. Dana Adobe, Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.
Home Tour
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
AIACCC Home Tour. Proceeds benefit local art and architecture education programs and students. Buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-aia-ccc-home-tour-tickets-44276831194 Central Coast American Institute of Architects, various private residences, San Luis Obispo. $34 to $55. 805-704-7118.
Crawtism — McGee’s Crawfish Boil
Noon to 5 p.m.
Live music, food, silent auction and more. Proceeds benefit Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center. McCarthy’s Irish Pub, 600 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-0268.
Jill Knight
1 to 3 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. Plus wine, beer and The Pairing Knife food truck. Sunday on the Terrace. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-239-1616.
Chris Kasper
1 to 4 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. Special guests Aaron Gilmartin, Kris Simeon and JoanMarie & the WaveBreakers. Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.
Hot Swingin’ Jazz
1 to 4:30 p.m.
The Pub Crawlers and Cal Poly Jazz Band. Basin Street Regulars. Veterans Memorial Hall, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10. 805-481-7840.
‘Lost in Yonkers’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Two brothers learn about love, responsibility and the importance of family in 1940s New York. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
San Luis Obispo Master Chorale
3 p.m.
Johnannes Brahms’ “Ein deutsches Requiem” and Ron Kean’s “The Journey of Harriet Tubman.” Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $10 to $50. 805-756-4849.
Living History of the Salinan Tribe of San Luis Obispo County
4 to 5:30 p.m.
Patti Dunton will present the history and culture of the tribe. Morro Bay Veterans’ Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. $3; free to Morro Bay history society members. 805-399-2772.
Dance Lessons
5 to 6 p.m., 6 to 7 p.m.
Four count hustle. Intermediate lesson at 5, beginning lesson at 6, followed by free open dance practice. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $5. 805-491-1059.
‘Movieland Mayhem’
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Interactive murder-mystery dinner theater show with 1940s film noir theme. Murder in Mind Productions. F. McLintock’s Saloon, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
Pavlo
5 to 9 p.m.
Latin-pop guitarist. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. $50. 805-369-6100.
Molly Pasutti and Friends
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Emmy Award-nominated singer-songwriter. Marcus DiMaggio opens. Spring Concert in the Garden. Robin’s Restaurant, 4095 Burton Drive, Cambria. $10 concert, $20 concert and taco bar. 805-927-5007.
‘Less Miserable’
6 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Mystical Creatures Drag Show
7 p.m.
Hosted by Juicy Ctwre and Regina Flores, with performances by Rose Alde, Lotta Problems, Santanico, Atropa Belladonna, Yehuda Queen and C.C. Candy Pepper. Sloqueerdos. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
Poetry Reading
7 to 9 p.m.
Corners of the Mouth presents Laure-Anne Bosselaar and David Kann’s Beginning Poetry Writing Cal Poly Class, open reading follows. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
