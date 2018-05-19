SLO County's first marijuana dispensary opens to 'little bit of a party' in Grover Beach

San Luis Obispo County's first marijuana dispensary opened its doors to the public with a grand-opening event Saturday in Grover Beach.
The new facility at 1053 Highland Way, called 805 Beach Breaks, features an 1,800-square-foot dispensary with an additional 900-square-foot manufacturing space.
Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals, along with members of the city council and chamber of commerce, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony, where lines began forming at 9 a.m.
"As long as people are happy and things go well, then you're a success," said one of the co-owners, who requested to not have his name published. "It's not about the numbers, even though we're happy with the turnout, because the turnout is phenomenal. We're seeing a lot of community support."
The owner said he spoke to at least 20 customers, and feedback was nothing but positive.
He said the shop currently sells medical marijuana, because adult recreational use has not yet been passed by the city. The owner said he hopes that could come as early as July.
About 15 employees were working inside the dispensary, the owner said, while live music, food trucks and vendors helped curate a positive vibe around the event.
"We wanted to throw a little bit of a party to let people know that we appreciate them," the owner said, "and just set the tone for the business."
Comments