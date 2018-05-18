3 people seriously injured in head-on crash west of Santa Maria

Three people were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a reported head-on crash on Brown Road near Highway 1, according to emergency dispatch reports.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Maria Fire Department and the Guadalupe Fire Department were dispatched for a report of a head-on collision.
A CalStar medical helicopter also was dispatched to transport one patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Firefighters had to conduct moderate extrication to free one of the patient's from the wreckage.
Two people suffered major injuries and a third received moderate injuries, according to emergency dispatch reports.
Highway 1 near Brown Road was closed for a short time so the medical helicopter could land to pick up the patient.
Additional details were not immediately available.
