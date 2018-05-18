15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, May 19

Pismo Vintage Trailer Rally
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Open house and swap meet featuring more than 300 vintage trailers. Pismo Coast Village RV Resort, 165 South Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-1811.
LakeFest
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cardboard and duct tape boat races, paddle board races, music and kids activities, plus vendors, food, beer and more. Friends of Atascadero Lake and City of Atascadero. Atascadero Lake Park. Free. 805-674-3850.
inHabit Film Festival
11 a.m. to noon
Dance films. Coastal Dance and Music Academy. Fair Oaks Theatre, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. $14 to $18. 805-489-5678.
Uke Fest 2018
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ukulele bands and hula dancers, plus food and drink. Heritage Square Park, 300 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-423-5918.
Paso Robles Wine Festival: Grand Tasting
Noon to 4 p.m.
Wine tasting featuring more than 70 wineries. Downtown City Park, 1100 Spring St., Paso Robles. $25 to $145. 805-239-8463.
Chris Beland
1 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Duet 2 It
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Woody Guthrie retrospective concert
1:30 to 3 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Steve Key performs Woody Guthrie’s poems, essays and classic folk songs. SLO Senior Center, 1445 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-7306.
‘Lost in Yonkers’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Two brothers learn about love, responsibility and the importance of family in 1940s New York. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
Unfinished Business
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot on the Green Concert. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
‘Less Miserable’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Tower of Power
7 to 11 p.m.
R&B, funk, rock and soul. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $49.50 to $177. 805-329-5725.
‘Hookman’
8 p.m.
A group of women face homesickness, roommates and an urban legend as they navigate their freshman year of college. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-4849.
DJ Sol
10 p.m.
SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Chris Kasper
10 p.m. to midnight
Singer-songwriter. Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-540-4243.
