Emergency vehicles on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash Friday, May 18, 2018, on Highway 101 in Santa Maria. Janene Scully Noozhawk
One person killed in fiery crash on Highway 101

By Tom Bolton

May 18, 2018 01:14 PM

One person was killed Friday in a fiery vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

The collision involving multiple vehicles occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After a collision on the freeway, one of the involved vehicles continued southbound, striking the center divider several times before leaving Highway 101 and running off the roadway at the Main Street off-ramp, according to CHP dispatch.

The vehicle came to rest against a fence and became engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside, the CHP reported.

Law enforcement personnel on scene confirmed that one person was killed in the crash.

The off-ramp was shut down after the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

