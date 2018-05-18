He ran back to get an extinguisher, but never made it out: Victim of SLO house fire identified

San Luis Obispo fire officials on Friday identified the man killed in a deadly blaze that charred a home earlier in the week.

Gregory Johnson, 68, died late Wednesday night while trying to extinguish a fire at his house on the corner of Rich Court and Augusta Street, said Rodger Maggio, the city fire marshal.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found much of the house, the garage and two vehicles in the driveway already engulfed in flames.

Johnson's wife made it out of the home uninjured and told responders her husband was still inside. Maggio said Johnson went back into the garage to get a fire extinguisher and never came back out.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Firefighters rescued a dog from the home's back bedroom but were unable to reach Johnson because the garage was engulfed in flames, Maggio said.

The fire originated in a den connected to the garage, and the flames spread quickly through the structure, he said.

Chief Garret Olson told The Tribune on Thursday that about 75 percent of the home was destroyed. He estimated the initial loss to be at least $500,000.

Maggio said the blaze was not related to another fire that burned several train cars early Wednesday morning at the nearby railroad station.