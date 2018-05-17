Road work to start in SLO County. Here's where you can expect delays

Drivers should be on the lookout for detours, lane closures and one-way controls as crews start various road improvements around San Luis Obispo County this month.
Work is slated to take place around Paso Robles, San Miguel, Cambria, Los Osos, Oceano and Nipomo, the county said in a news release.
The road improvements will begin Monday and are expected to be completed in August, the county said.
The work will include placing an asphalt slurry seal on approximately 66 miles of roadway. During the application of the slurry seal, vehicle access will be limited for up to four hours, according to the county.
Notices will be posted on each street at least 72 hours in advance.
The locations of construction sites include:
▪ Lopez Lake — Lopez Drive near the lake entrance
▪ West of Paso Robles — Cypress Mountain Drive, Adelaida Road and Peachy Canyon Road
▪ Southeast of San Miguel — Wellsona Road, Von Dollen Road/Ranchita Canyon Road and Hog Canyon Road
▪ Cambria — Main Street and Burton Drive
▪ Los Osos — Los Osos Valley Road and streets in Bay Ridge
▪ Oceano — Roads east of Hwy 1 and near the airport
▪ Nipomo Mesa — South of Hwy 1 near Halcyon Road
▪ Nipomo — Pomeroy Road
