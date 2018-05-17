Drivers should be on the lookout for detours, lane closures and one-way controls as crews start various road improvements around San Luis Obispo County beginning Monday, May 21, 2018.
Road work to start in SLO County. Here's where you can expect delays

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

May 17, 2018 05:47 PM

Drivers should be on the lookout for detours, lane closures and one-way controls as crews start various road improvements around San Luis Obispo County this month.

Work is slated to take place around Paso Robles, San Miguel, Cambria, Los Osos, Oceano and Nipomo, the county said in a news release.

The road improvements will begin Monday and are expected to be completed in August, the county said.

The work will include placing an asphalt slurry seal on approximately 66 miles of roadway. During the application of the slurry seal, vehicle access will be limited for up to four hours, according to the county.

Notices will be posted on each street at least 72 hours in advance.

The locations of construction sites include:

Lopez Lake — Lopez Drive near the lake entrance

West of Paso Robles — Cypress Mountain Drive, Adelaida Road and Peachy Canyon Road

Southeast of San Miguel — Wellsona Road, Von Dollen Road/Ranchita Canyon Road and Hog Canyon Road

Cambria — Main Street and Burton Drive

Los Osos — Los Osos Valley Road and streets in Bay Ridge

Oceano — Roads east of Hwy 1 and near the airport

Nipomo Mesa — South of Hwy 1 near Halcyon Road

Nipomo — Pomeroy Road

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

