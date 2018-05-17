15 things to do in SLO County on Friday, May 18

Paso Robles Wine Festival
Various times
Wine tasting, winemaker dinners, food pairings and live music at more than 100 wineries through Sunday. Prices vary. 805-239-8463. pasowine.com/events/winefest/
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Fresh produce, great food from local restaurants, live music and fun for everyone. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.
Martin Paris Band
5 to 8 p.m.
Free Run Fridays. Wine, Santa Maria-style barbecue dinner and Silva Brewing beer for sale. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road. Free; $7/beer, $7-$15 glass of wine. 805-239-1616.
Classic Country Songwriters
5 to 9 p.m.
Anthony Smith and James Otto. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. $30 to $100. 805-369-6100.
Burning James and the Funky Flames
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Trainwreck Friday. Wine, food and live music. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, ages 6 and under free. 805-238-9940.
Pop-Up Dinner
6 to 8 p.m.
Italian, from bruschetta to pork osso bucco, finished with tiramisu. Paired with 2014 Silhouette du Coeur and 2013 Sangiovese. Niner Wine Estates, 2400 Highway 46, Paso Robles. $55 to $65. 805-226-4893.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Less Miserable’
7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘Lost in Yonkers’
7 to 9 p.m.
Two brothers learn about love, responsibility and the importance of family in 1940s New York. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
Polyrhythmics
7:30 p.m.
Cal Poly percussion ensemble. Pavilion, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-4849.
‘Hookman’
8 p.m.
A group of women face homesickness, roommates and an urban legend as they navigate their freshman year of college. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-4849.
Desert Daze Caravan with Ariel Pink
8 p.m. to Midnight.
Featuring Ariel Pink, DIIV, Nick Hakim and JJUUJJUU! Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25. fremontslo.com
Steven Graves Band
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
High-energy, original Americana music. Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 831-661-5451.
DJ Oso Nice
10 p.m.
SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
