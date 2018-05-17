Memorial in Morro Bay salutes 5 fallen California law enforcement officers

SHARE COPY LINK Morro Bay Police Chief Greg Allen was the keynote speaker at the 2018 Peace Officers' Memorial held at Morro Rock this year. Agencies from throughout San Luis Obispo County participated. David Middlecamp

Morro Bay Police Chief Greg Allen was the keynote speaker at the 2018 Peace Officers' Memorial held at Morro Rock this year. Agencies from throughout San Luis Obispo County participated. David Middlecamp