Morro Bay Police Chief Greg Allen was the keynote speaker at the 2018 Peace Officers' Memorial held at Morro Rock this year. Agencies from throughout San Luis Obispo County participated. David Middlecamp
Morro Bay Police Chief Greg Allen was the keynote speaker at the 2018 Peace Officers' Memorial held at Morro Rock this year. Agencies from throughout San Luis Obispo County participated. David Middlecamp

Local

Memorial in Morro Bay salutes 5 fallen California law enforcement officers

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

May 17, 2018 02:39 PM

On a sunny, calm day in Morro Bay, members of San Luis Obispo County's law enforcement community gathered to honor five fallen California officers Thursday at the annual Peace Officers' Memorial.

The service was held at Morro Rock and featured a motorcade, a CHP and Coast Guard flyover, and a 21-gun salute.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson read the names of the five officers who died in the line of duty since May 2017.

About 250 people attended the memorial, including representatives from various local law enforcement agencies.

  Comments  