Memorial in Morro Bay salutes 5 fallen California law enforcement officers

On a sunny, calm day in Morro Bay, members of San Luis Obispo County's law enforcement community gathered to honor five fallen California officers Thursday at the annual Peace Officers' Memorial.
The service was held at Morro Rock and featured a motorcade, a CHP and Coast Guard flyover, and a 21-gun salute.
Sheriff Ian Parkinson read the names of the five officers who died in the line of duty since May 2017.
About 250 people attended the memorial, including representatives from various local law enforcement agencies.
