1 dead, home severely damaged after fire in San Luis Obispo

A house fire Wednesday night in San Luis Obispo killed one person and left a home severely damaged.
Joe Johnston
South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.