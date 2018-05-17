1 dead, home severely damaged after fire in San Luis Obispo

SLO firefighters responded early Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to multiple cars on fire at the railroad tracks. Officials said the fire was of "suspicious origin." Crews were still working to clean up after 7 a.m.
Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire in SLO — multiple rail cars were ablaze Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Officials said the fire was of "suspicious origin" and the cars were full of used railroad ties. No one was injured.
Firefighters from San Luis Obispo, Cal Fire and Morro Bay fought a stubborn fire in Union Pacific rail cars filled with railroad ties. The fire sparked near Sinsheimer Park early Wednesday, May 16, 2018. It's under investigation.
South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.
Gabriel Manro, the star of Opera San Luis Obispo's performance of "Oklahoma!," gave the audience a surprise ending when he proposed to his girlfriend onstage at the Performing Arts center at Cal Poly on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Jimmy Paulding hopes to unseat incumbent Supervisor Lynn Compton for the 4th District seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors. Here, he makes his opening statement at a candidate forum held in Nipomo on Monday, May 7.
District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton makes her opening statement at a candidate forum held in Nipomo on Monday night, May 7, 2018. She is running against newcomer Jimmy Paulding for a SLO County Board of Supervisors seat.