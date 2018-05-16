Semi-truck snaps utility pole, causes internet and cable outages in North County

Residents across the North County on Wednesday experienced cable, phone and internet outages after a utility pole snapped near Atascadero.
A semi truck driver traveling near the intersection of Monterey and Graves Creek roads about 10:15 a.m. snagged communication lines and pulled down a utility pole, according to an Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services tweet.
The downed pole affected Charter Spectrum and AT&T utilities in Templeton, Paso Robles and northern Atascadero, according to a Facebook post by the city of Atascadero.
Monterey Road remained closed in the area as of 2 p.m., and was not planned to be reopened until later in the evening.
