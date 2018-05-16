Firefighters clean up early-morning fire at SLO railroad tracks

SLO firefighters responded early Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to multiple cars on fire at the railroad tracks. Officials said the fire was of "suspicious origin." Crews were still working to clean up after 7 a.m.
David Middlecamp
South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.