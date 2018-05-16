Firefighters work to contain blaze at SLO railroad tracks
Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire in SLO — multiple rail cars were ablaze Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Officials said the fire was of "suspicious origin" and the cars were full of used railroad ties. No one was injured.
South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.
Gabriel Manro, the star of Opera San Luis Obispo's performance of "Oklahoma!," gave the audience a surprise ending when he proposed to his girlfriend onstage at the Performing Arts center at Cal Poly on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Jimmy Paulding hopes to unseat incumbent Supervisor Lynn Compton for the 4th District seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors. Here, he makes his opening statement at a candidate forum held in Nipomo on Monday, May 7.
District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton makes her opening statement at a candidate forum held in Nipomo on Monday night, May 7, 2018. She is running against newcomer Jimmy Paulding for a SLO County Board of Supervisors seat.
The Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show has been a downtown Morro Bay feature since 1997. The fun starts on Friday, May 4, with cruises and open houses. The full "show and shine" display of classic cars and trucks is on Saturday and Sunday.
The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.