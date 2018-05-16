Firefighters work to contain blaze at SLO railroad tracks

Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire in SLO — multiple rail cars were ablaze Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Officials said the fire was of "suspicious origin" and the cars were full of used railroad ties. No one was injured.
Courtesy of SLO Fire
South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.

The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.