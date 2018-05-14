See smoke near Camp Roberts? It's a Cal Fire training exercise

North County residents who see smoke or flames near Camp Roberts this week shouldn't worry — firefighters plan to burn hundreds of acres of grass during a three-day training exercise.
Cal Fire will conduct the training Wednesday through Friday at three locations around the California Army National Guard base and at San Luis Obispo County Fire Station 98 on Airport Road, according to a news release.
Firefighters will burn about 300 acres of grass while learning to use fire as a tool for range improvement, wildfire containment and hazard abatement.
The prescribed burns will also provide fire prevention benefits, according to the release.
The training will be postponed if conditions are not appropriate for safe burning and smoke dispersal.
Comments