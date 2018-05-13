Watch the star of "Oklahoma!" propose to his girlfriend onstage in SLO

Gabriel Manro, the star of Opera San Luis Obispo's performance of "Oklahoma!," gave the audience a surprise ending when he proposed to his girlfriend onstage at the Performing Arts center at Cal Poly on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Joe Tarica
