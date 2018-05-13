"Oklahoma!" star thrills SLO crowd — and his girlfriend — with this onstage surprise

The audience at Opera San Luis Obispo's performance of "Oklahoma!" was treated to an unscripted storybook ending Saturday night when the star of the show proposed to his girlfriend onstage.

After the curtain call, Gabriel Manro, who plays Curly McLain, brought girlfriend Justine Prado to the front of the stage and after a bit of a nervous buildup, got down on one knee and popped the question, to the delight of the crowd and cast, most of whom were not aware of the actor's plans.

"Please, ma'm, will you do the honor of marrying me?" Manro said, as he placed a ring on her finger.

Prado, who is the production's assistant stage director, nodded her head as the house cheered.

Manro then kissed her, dropped her in a dip and then swung her in a circle.

As if on cue, Conductor Brian Asher Alhadeff brought the orchestra back in to resume playing the closing music, and the curtain fell.

The stage at Harman Hall was a fitting place for the occasion. Manro and Prado met two years ago during another show at the Performing Arts Center, Opera SLO's production of "Pagliacci."