18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, May 13, Mother’s Day

Parkfield Bluegrass Festival
All day.
Bluegrass, old time and gospel music, barn dance, workshops, camping and more. V6 Ranch, 70410 Parkfield-Coalinga Road, Parkfield. $25 to $105, $10 to $36 camping. 805-994-0929.
Brunch on Wheels
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Food trucks, live music, lawn games, yoga and mimosa and bloody mary bars. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. Free. 805-595-4000.
Mother’s Day Brunch
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adelina’s Bistro at Trilogy at Monarch Dunes. Enjoy short ribs Benedict and lobster mac ’n’ cheese. Call 805-343-7510 for reservations. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. Free. 805-621-7838.
Cookie Adventure
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Enjoy a variety of cookies this Mother’s Day at the zoo. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Avenue, Atascadero. Free to $7. 805-473-3400.
The KW Combo
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Retro eclectic. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Mother’s Day Picnic
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Champagne brunch, lawn games and ice cream parlor. Benefits RISE. Portola Inn, 6650 Portola Road, Atascadero. $20, free for mothers and children under 3, $10 for children 4 to 12. 805-234-1254
Dan Curcio
1 p.m.
California-inspired rock, folk, Americana and blues. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Damon Castillo Band
1 to 3 p.m.
Pacific Breeze Concerts. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.
Mother’s Day Concert and Picnic
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music by Cal Poly Jazz Band, flowers and Madonna Inn cake. Historic Jack House, 536 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-7300.
Taylor Kropp
1 to 4 p.m.
Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.
‘Lost in Yonkers’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Two brothers learn about love, responsibility and the importance of family in 1940s New York. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
‘Can You Hear the People Sing?’
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Cambria Community Chorale performs ballads, folk music, selections from “Les Miserables” and more. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Dr., Cambria. $20, students free. 805-203-6667.
Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Flamenco and tropical Brazilian guitar. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.
‘Oklahoma!’
2 to 5 p.m., 7 to 10 p.m.
Farm girl Laurey is torn between cowboy Curly and farmhand Jud in 1906 Oklahoma. Opera San Luis Obispo. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $23 to $77. 805-541-5369.
Dance Lessons
5 to 6 p.m., 6 to 7 p.m.
Four count hustle. Intermediate lesson at 5, beginning lesson at 6, followed by free open dance practice. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $5. 805-491-1059.
‘Movieland Mayhem’
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Interactive murder-mystery dinner theater show with 1940s film noir theme. Murder in Mind Productions. F. McLintock’s Saloon, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
‘Less Miserable’
6 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Improv Comedy
6 to 8 p.m.
Mother’s Day show. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $5, free for moms. 803-487-4401.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments