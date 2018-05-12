18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, May 13, Mother’s Day

Atascadero native Gabriel Manro as cowboy Curly. You'll be photographing Gabriel Manro and three other cast members -- April Amante, who plays love interest Laurie, plus the actors playing flirty Ado Annie, Kate Stephens, and Curly's romantic rival, farmhand Jud played by William Powell III-- in costume at La Cuesta Ranch. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com