Power outage in downtown SLO affects nearly 3,000 people

A power outage in downtown San Luis Obispo, California, on Friday, May 11, 2018, affected nearly 3,000 people. PG&E workers are attempting to restore electricty to the area.
Travis Gibson
The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.