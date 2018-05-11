Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise cleans up gardens at Georgia Brown Elementary School

Paso Robles
Local nonprofit One Cool Earth extends a hearty “Thank You” to the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise. Club members recently invested their labor in improving Georgia Brown Elementary School’s gardens. By taking care of the weeding, pruning and preparing garden beds in the school’s three gardens, students are free to use the space for learning science, math and nutrition as they grow, harvest and eat fresh fruits and vegetables.
One Cool Earth believes that every child deserves a place to grow, and our mission is to create amazing school-garden programs that power happy, health and smart youth. OCE has operated in the county since 2001, building, maintaining and educating in school gardens, currently reaching over 1500 students each week in 18 SLO County schools.
San Luis Obispo
Easter bunny elves (aka Soroptimist International of San Luis Obispo members) filled Easter buckets for the children of the Live Your Dream Award winners, children at Prado Day Center and at ECHO (El Camino Homeless Organization). Each sand bucket with shovel had Crayolas, lots of chocolate, paper, glue sticks, pens, pencils, juice, cereal, granola bars, packs of oatmeal, hot chocolate, Kleenex, toothbrushes, toothpaste and a stuffed animal.
Arroyo Grande
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently made its monthly donation.
For the month of March, the thrift shop donated $1,157.31 to the Central Coast Funds for Children. Each month, the thrift shop selects a nonprofit organization to receive a donation from their profits.
Previous recipients have included the Maxine Lewis Women’s Shelter, Hospice Partners of the Central Coast, Five Cities Meals on Wheels, Caring Callers, Captive Hearts and Stand Strong, formerly the Women’s Shelter of San Luis Obispo.
The thrift shop is the nonprofit outreach ministry of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church and is entirely staffed by volunteers. It is located at 114 Brisco Road, Arroyo Grande.
