Here's what your city government is talking about the week of May 14, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission.Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider permits for 1,784-square-foot accessory dwelling at 1212 Flora Road.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider plans to build a 15-bed residential care facility for the elderly at 7500 Portola Road. Consider plans for a three-story, 89-room boutique hotel in Colony Square at 6901 and 6903 El Camino Real.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6270. Discuss draft zoning code update.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Discuss the Beechwood Specific Plan and allocating surplus density units. Receive an update on the enterprise funds budget for fiscal years 2018-19 and 2019-20. Consider amending employee retirement contracts.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Updates to city fee scheduled for updated parking fees, new Chapman Estate fees and new July 4th fees.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Hearing to consider amendments to the Growth Management ordinance for the maximum number of new dwelling units allowed for the Nipomo Mesa and Cambria. Notice of emergency action taken by the director of public works to repair the Nacimiento pipeline. Submit resolution approving increase in employee-paid pension rates.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Approve a letter opposing Assembly Bill 2065, which would require special districts to offer their land for development before leasing their property. Consider a $45,134.68 budget amendment to replace aerators at the Meadowbrook Wastewater Treatment Plant.
