The Lonely Heartstring Band will perform as part of the Parkfield Bluegrass Festival, being held Friday through Sunday at the V6 Ranch in southern Monterey County.
14 things to do in SLO County on Friday, May 11

By Tribune staff

May 10, 2018 04:45 PM

Parkfield Bluegrass Festival

All day.

Through Sunday. Bluegrass, old time and gospel music, barn dance, workshops, camping and more. V6 Ranch, 70410 Parkfield-Coalinga Rd., Parkfield. $25 to $105, $10 to $36 camping. 805-994-0929.

Birds of Land and Sea

10 a.m. to Noon.

Observe cormorants, pelicans and various gulls. Watch for resident peregrine falcons. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Dr., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Succulentopia

4 to 7 p.m.

Visit the Cal Poly Plant Shop to pick up some high quality, student-grown succulents. Cal Poly, Environmental-Horticultural Science, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. Prices vary by plant. 805-756-1106.

Avila Beach Farmers Market

4 to 8 p.m.

Beachfront Farmers Market. Fresh produce, great food from local restaurants, live music and fun for everyone. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.

RoughHouse

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Free Run Fridays. Wine, Santa Maria-style barbecue dinner and Silva Brewing beer for sale. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road. Free; $7/beer, $7-$15 glass of wine. 805-239-1616.

The Naked Waiters

6 p.m.

Ukukele harmony trio. Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. $10 to $15. 805-226-8881.

‘Less Miserable’

7 p.m.

“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

‘Lost in Yonkers’

7 to 9 p.m.

Two brothers learn about love, responsibility and the importance of family in 1940s New York. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.

Cayucos History Night

7 to 8 p.m.

Historian Dan Krieger interviews residents about growing up and living in Cayucos. Auditorium, Cayucos Elementary School, 301 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 805-544-6615.

W. Terrence Spiller

7:30 p.m.

Beethoven piano sonatas. Pavilion, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.

Cuesta Chamber Singers and Voce

7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

A cappella concert featuring American music. St. Timothy’s Church, 962 Piney Way, Morro Bay. $10 to $15. 800-546-3198.

‘Hookman’

8 p.m.

A group of women face homesickness, roommates and an urban legend as they navigate their freshman year of college. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-4849.

Suicide Girls

9 to 11:30 p.m.

Blackheart Burlesque show. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25 to $50 plus ticketing fees.

DJ Matty Mayhem

10 p.m.

Veteran DJ based out of San Luis Obispo County. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

