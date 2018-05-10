Woman killed in Highway 1 collision identified

A woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 1 and Old Creek Road in Cayucos on Tuesday has been identified, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.
Betty Jean Druebert, 70, of North Las Vegas, was driving a red Honda Civic west on Old Creek Road when, at about 7:20 a.m., she reportedly ran a red light while turning onto southbound Highway 1, the CHP said.
A 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by 20-year-old Jacob Allen Denning of Morro Bay crashed into the driver's side of Druebert's car. Denning told the CHP he tried to brake but was traveling at about 50 to 55 mph.
Druebert suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. Denning was also taken to Sierra Vista with major injuries, including a broken right leg, the CHP said.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, but the CHP is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on video to contact them at 805-594-8700.
Tribune reporter Andrew Sheeler contributed to this story.
