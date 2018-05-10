2017: People walk out of the front entrance of the new San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport terminal during a preview in October. It opens Nov. 1, 2017.
2017: People walk out of the front entrance of the new San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport terminal during a preview in October. It opens Nov. 1, 2017. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
2017: People walk out of the front entrance of the new San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport terminal during a preview in October. It opens Nov. 1, 2017. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Local

Don't be alarmed if you see smoke, sirens at SLO airport today

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

May 10, 2018 10:34 AM

If you see smoke and sirens at the SLO County Regional Airport today, don't be alarmed — it's just a drill.

The airport will conduct a full-scale emergency response drill from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the airport. During that time, people might see smoke, emergency vehicles and "unusual airport activity," according to the release.

Organizations involved include Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo City Fire, California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo Police Department and the SLO County Office of Emergency Services. Airlines involved include Skywest, Alaska and American Eagle, the release said.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires a full-scale drill once every three years to test the airport's emergency plan, the airport said.

Airport operations will continue as usual during this time.

As the busy Thanksgiving travel season looms, Lorie Dankers from the Transportation Security Administration talks about how extra room at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport offers a better passenger experience for travelers. Screenings an David MiddlecampThe Tribune

  Comments  