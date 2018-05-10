Don't be alarmed if you see smoke, sirens at SLO airport today

If you see smoke and sirens at the SLO County Regional Airport today, don't be alarmed — it's just a drill.
The airport will conduct a full-scale emergency response drill from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the airport. During that time, people might see smoke, emergency vehicles and "unusual airport activity," according to the release.
Organizations involved include Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo City Fire, California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo Police Department and the SLO County Office of Emergency Services. Airlines involved include Skywest, Alaska and American Eagle, the release said.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires a full-scale drill once every three years to test the airport's emergency plan, the airport said.
Airport operations will continue as usual during this time.
