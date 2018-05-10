Why Judge Mike Cummins is the best candidate for District Attorney — in his own words

SLO County District Attorney candidate Judge Mike Cummins gives his opening statement at candidate forum on Wednesday, May 9. He is running against incumbent Dan Dow.
David Middlecamp
Historic Pozo Saloon reopens on Cinco de Mayo

Local

Historic Pozo Saloon reopens on Cinco de Mayo

The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.