David Boyer makes his case for your SLO County Assessor vote

SLO County Deputy Assessor David Boyer speaks at a candidate forum on Wednesday, May 9. He is running against incumbent Tom J. Bordonaro Jr. for the assessor seat.
David Middlecamp
Historic Pozo Saloon reopens on Cinco de Mayo

Local

Historic Pozo Saloon reopens on Cinco de Mayo

The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.