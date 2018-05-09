Sheriff seeks video footage near missing Paso Robles woman's home

Authorities are asking Paso Robles residents to help locate a 62-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday.
Residents who live in the areas of Geneseo and La Panza roads and may have video footage from anytime last Friday night through Saturday morning have been asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
"Possible sources of video footage may be a home surveillance system or game cameras," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Nancy Woodrum was last seen by neighbors Friday afternoon, and she was reported missing by family members Saturday.
Anyone who lives in those areas and has video footage is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.
