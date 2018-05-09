This little dog jumped out of a truck on the Cuesta Grade. A CHP officer rescued her

What began as a seemingly routine CHP traffic enforcement stop on the Cuesta Grade turned into a lengthy effort to rescue one very frightened Yorkie Chihuahua mix.
A CHP officer stopped a semi truck on the southbound side of the grade on May 4 for driving at an unsafe speed.
While the vehicle was stopped, the dog, Daisy, leaped out and ran north up the grade. The officer chased Daisy for about a mile but was unable to catch her.
That was when another CHP officer, Sgt. Robyn Lescher, stepped in.
After two hours, Lescher "located Daisy, calmed her down and was able to catch her," according to a CHP Facebook post.
Lescher took Daisy home and met Daisy's owner, Nichole Twing, in Shandon the following morning for a happy reunion. Twing then posted her gratitude on CHP's Facebook page on May 5.
"I've had Daisy for almost seven years now for my depression and was completely devastated. She wouldn't have made it on that busy freeway if it wasn't for Sgt. Lescher," Twing wrote. "I am so grateful for everything the officers did to bring my baby home."
