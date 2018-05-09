Shark sighting prompts warning at Pismo State Beach

California State Parks officials confirmed a shark sighting in the waters off Pismo State Beach on Tuesday.
A sign warning beachgoers "Enter the water at your own risk" was posted on a walkway piling at the end of West Grand Avenue in Grover Beach near the entrance to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.
The species of shark was not stated.
Great white shark sightings have increased in recent years on the Central Coast outside of the late summer and early fall, the typical peak season for sharks, based on a number of factors including warmer waters and shifting hunting patterns.
The warning expires Friday.
