Morro Bay will continue limiting vacation rentals. Critics call it 'pattern of abuse'

Morro Bay's limit on vacation rental properties was formalized Tuesday with a unanimous city council vote.

Mayor Jamie Irons said the decision — which limits to 250 the number of city-issued business licenses for vacation rental properties, such as through Airbnb, on residential-zoned properties within city limits — was merely codifying the existing interim policy in city ordinance while the county as a whole struggles with the best way to regulate vacation rentals. But the decision was met with protest by some in public comment.

One of those critics was Morro Bay attorney Cynthia Hawley, who previously wrote a letter urging the council to postpone consideration of the ordinance until it could be properly noticed, reiterated her request in comment Tuesday evening.

Hawley said "this vacation rental ordinance has been buried as a consent item" to avoid the public's notice. She said that this was not by accident.

"This is not just a glitch. It's a pattern of abuse," Hawley said, accusing the city of "unlawful approval" of the downtown and Embarcadero plans as well.





Joseph Pannone, Morro Bay city attorney, said the motion appeared on the consent agenda because it was the second reading of a motion discussed at a previous council meeting and because the the "consent agenda" section served as the repository for the council's unfinished business.

He called the ordinance a "holding pattern for the city" while a more comprehensive, regional vacation rental policy is set.

Irons said Hawley's remarks appeared to be based on "a misunderstanding of the law," and added that the council was proceeding on the advice of the city attorney. He also disputed Hawley's assertion of a pattern of abuse.

"I take those things seriously. The rest of the council does, too," he said.