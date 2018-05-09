Arroyo Grande's Lou Ferrigno named to President Trump's sports council

President Donald Trump on Friday announced nearly two dozen nominees to be members of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition — and a famous Arroyo Grande resident is among them.

Actor, bodybuilder and motivational speaker Lou Ferrigno, who has a home in Arroyo Grande, was selected to serve a two-year term on the council.

The 66-year-old famously faced off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1977 documentary "Pumping Iron." Ferrigno also has appeared in movies such as "I Love You, Man" and television shows including "The King of Queens" and "The Celebrity Apprentice."

But he's best known as the green, musclebound title star of TV's "The Incredible Hulk."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Ferrigno and his family have called San Luis Obispo County home since 1988.

Last year, Ferrigno told The Tribune he divides his time between Arroyo Grande and Santa Monica, visiting the Central Coast almost every week. In 2012, he became a reserve deputy with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office; Ferrigno also works with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as a reserve deputy.

"I love coming to SLO. I love going to Paso (Robles), and seeing my friends," Ferrigno said in November 2017, describing the South County countryside as "the best in the world."

The full list of sports council nominees, found in a White House press release, turned some heads late last week with a number of notable sports figures and celebrities.

Among them: Mehmet Oz (aka Dr. Oz), former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, college football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker and three-time Olympic gold medal-winning beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor.

May-Treanor, Rivera and Walker were nominated as co-chairs.