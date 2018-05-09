Four-story SLO apartments on Foothill would add needed housing, but critics say they would bring problems

A four-story, mixed-used project at 790 East Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo that would provide much-needed housing and have one of the first mechanical parking lifts in city is in the early planning stages.
El Segundo-based LR Development Group envisions a 43-foot structure with 78 residential units and 6,800 square feet of retail space.
LR Development also is constructing the approved complexes at 71 Palomar Ave. and 22 Chorro St. in San Luis Obispo.
The Foothill Boulevard project would demolish four existing buildings — including the structures housing Black Horse Espresso & Bakery and the former McDonald's restaurant, which is now vacant — and replace them with the new structure.
Opponents say the building would block mountain views, doesn't have enough parking and would overcrowd the neighborhood.
"This project will block almost the entire view of Bishop Peak," wrote Jamie Lopes, in a letter to the city. "This project should be redesigned with fewer units and a lower profile on at least half of the site."
The city's Architectural Review Commission (ARC) reviewed the proposed project Monday and advised the developer to reduce the size of the building, with consideration of height, views and compatibility with the neighborhood, said city planner Rachel Cohen.
"The ARC provided direction to the applicant to redesign the project in light of these particular areas," Cohen said.
Developer Loren Riehl said his group is taking the ARC's guidance and will return with a new plan, but didn't specify how the new proposal might change.
Speaking generally, Riehl said the project helps meet the city's goal of promoting alternative forms of transportation, including increasing bike commuting to 20 percent citywide from its current level of around 7 percent.
"We think this a great project in a great location, because this is what the city has said it wants to see there," Riehl said. "The city has stated this area has been under-developed for many years...from this project's location, you can walk anywhere in town, certainly ride a bike, and there's a bus stop in front of 22 Chorro."
The project would use a two-level mechanical parking lifts, with 123 spots, stacking cars using an automated system, for space efficiency.
No mechanical parking lifts exist in the city, though some are included in approved projects, including the 27 units under construction at 22 Chorro St., said Doug Davidson, the city's deputy director of community development. Mechanical lifts are common in bigger cities, he said.
The proposed Foothill Boulevard building would take up most of the 1.3-acre property, abutting the sidewalk in front, with a five-foot setback to the rear.
Because the application proposes 12 rent-restricted units designated for very-low-income households, the city is allowing a density bonus, meaning the housing can have more units than would otherwise be permitted.
Riehl said he's not yet sure what types of businesses would go in the first floor of the complex, saying the project still needs to go through several planning steps and likely is a couple of years away at least from construction.
The Planning Commission and City Council still would need to review the proposal.
The 22 Chorro project, called the The Academy Chorro, is expected to open in the fall, and advertised rents are $1,300 to $1,400 per bed.
Riehl said that rent prices for the proposed new project are yet to be determined, though the very-low income rates would be restricted.
Opponents say the project, like the 22 Chorro and 71 Palomar complexes, will be filled by students and won't serve workforce housing needs.
Dan Bertozzi wrote the city, saying he believes high density housing should be on the Cal Poly campus, where space is "abundant," and built through private-public partnerships.
"This project will increase population density in an already densely populated area," Bertozzi wrote.
But Riehl countered, saying the area is appropriate for students rather than near single family homes in the surrounding neighborhoods.
"The market will dictate who will live there and how much we charge," Riehl said. "But we’re following guidance provided by the Land Use Element."
