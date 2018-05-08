Sierra Vista wants to thank SLO County first responders, so it's giving them a BBQ

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center will be hosting an appreciation barbecue for all San Luis Obispo County first responders on Friday.
Firefighters, police officers and paramedics, along with Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center employees, will gather from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Casa Street parking lot behind the hospital.
The event coincides with Trauma Awareness Month, Hospital Week and Emergency Medical Services Week, a news release from the hospital said.
"As San Luis Obispo's designated Trauma Center, Sierra Vista is grateful for our county's first responders who work side-by-side with hospital staff every day to provide hands-on care for our community's most critically injured patients," the release said.
The barbecue is not open to the public.
