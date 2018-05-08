Hwy. 1 collision leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

One person is dead and another was seriously injured following a collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Old Creek Road in Cayucos on Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the name and age of the woman who was killed are currently unknown. She was driving a red Honda Civic west on Old Creek Road when, at 7:20 a.m., she allegedly ran a red light while turning left onto Highway 1 southbound; a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by 20-year-old Jacob Allen Denning of Morro Bay collided into the driver's side of the Honda.
Denning told officers he attempted brake but was traveling between 50 and 55 mph.
"Jane Doe sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at Sierra Vista Regional Hospital," according to a CHP statement.
Denning also was taken to Sierra Vista, where he was treated for major injuries, including a broken right leg.
The CHP do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash, but is seeking witnesses or video "that might have captured this traffic collision."
Anyone with knowledge of Tuesday morning's fatal collision is encouraged to call the CHP at 805-594-8700.
