Man extricated from rollover crash on Hwy. 101; moderate injuries reported

An Antioch man had to be extricated from his car after it overturned off Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
At about 5:20 a.m., 49-year-old George Jones was driving a 1995 Lexus LS400 southbound on Highway 101 just south of Wellsona Road at a speed of 75 mph, the CHP said.
Jones came upon slower traffic and had to veer right in order to avoid a crash, officials said. When he did so, he lost control of his car, struck a raised asphalt curb and went off the right shoulder, according to the CHP.
His car went down an embankment, overturned, struck a metal culvert and came to rest on a highway perimeter fence, the CHP said.
Cal Fire responders extricated Jones from his vehicle and he was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries, the CHP said.
