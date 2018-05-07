Get a look at the classic rides at the Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show

The Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show has been a downtown Morro Bay feature since 1997. The fun starts on Friday, May 4, with cruises and open houses. The full "show and shine" display of classic cars and trucks is on Saturday and Sunday.
Laura Dickinson
Historic Pozo Saloon reopens on Cinco de Mayo

Local

Historic Pozo Saloon reopens on Cinco de Mayo

The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.