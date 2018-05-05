Here's your chance to check out vintage World War II planes in Paso

Four vintage World War II planes will visit Paso Robles next week to offer three days of tours and flights as part of the national Wings of Freedom Tour.
The B-17 Flying Fortress "Nine O Nine," Consolidated B-24 Liberator "Witchcraft," B-25 Mitchell "Tondelayo" bomber and the P-51 Mustang "Betty Jane" fighter will be on display Monday, May 14, through midday Wednesday, May 17.
They are available for ground tours at the Paso Robles Airport from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. through noon Wednesday. Tickets to explore the aircraft inside and out are $5 for children under 12 years old and $15 for adults.
Aviation fans also can pay to take a flight aboard one of the aircraft, ranging from $400 for a 30-minute ride on the B-25 to an hour of flight training in the P-51, including actual "stick time" for $3,200.
The tour is put on by the Collings Foundation, which organizes "living history" events around the country.
For more information on the event, visit www.collingsfoundation.org. For flight information and reservations, call 800-568-8924.
