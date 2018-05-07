New 820 area code will soon kick in, bringing a change to SLO County calling

Callers in the 805 area code will soon have to dial a 10-digit number, thanks to the addition of a new Central Coast area code.
With the arrival of the new 820 area code to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties (as well as small portions of Monterey and Kern counties), starting June 2 all local phone users will be required to dial either 805 or 820 before making a call in their local zone.
Because the number of available new 805 phone number combinations was close to being exhausted, the California Public Utilities Commission opted to create a new area code to apply to the region from Thousand Oaks to north of Paso Robles.
The so-called area code "overlay" means that new phone lines will be assigned an 820 area code starting June 30.
Nobody with an existing 805 area code will be required to change their number, nor will their service be affected by the change.
Phone users were asked to make the transition prior to December 1, 2017, but local calls that didn't include the 805 area code still went through as part of a grace period.
The 805 area code has been a signature of the Central Coast, where people often reference "living in the 805," or get tattoos of their hometown area code, and even a beer has been named after it by Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
