19 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, May 5

Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Walk
10 a.m. to Noon
Walk the Bluff Trail of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. 2 miles, easy walk. Meet at the south end of the Bluff Trail. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Bluff Trail, Windsor Blvd., Cambria. 805-400-5366.
Waterfront Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Soy candles, crocheted, stitched and knitted goods, bath, body and skin-care products, incense, locally made drinks and snacks, jewelry, children’s books, more. Giovanni’s Fish Market, 1001 Front St. Morro Bay. Free.
Inspired Home and Garden Expo of San Luis Obispo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Home improvement seminars, workshops, vendors and more. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, San Luis Obispo. Free. www.inspiredexpos.com
SLO Symphony: No Ties Rehearsal V
11 a.m.
San Luis Obispo Symphony dress rehearsal for season finale concert. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $10 to $15. 805-756-4849.
Cinco de Mayo
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sangria, taco bar and live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $16 to $20. 805-227-4812.
Comic Book Day
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dress up like your favorite comic book hero or cosplay as your favorite character, and take a picture using the Library’s green screen. Teen Area. San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5783.
Paso Robles Home Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Three unique homes in the Paso Robles Area. 1301 Chestnut St. $30; groups of 5 and more $20 each. 805-239-1817.
Cinco De Mayo Grand Opening Fiesta
Noon to 8 p.m.
Food, drinks, music, dance and storytellers. Pozo Saloon, 50 Pozo Road, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-2785.
‘Lost in Yonkers’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Two brothers learn about love, responsibility and the importance of family in 1940s New York. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
White’s Point Vistas
2 to 2:45 p.m.
Short, steep walk. Meet at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles. Free. 805-772-2694.
Miss Leo and Her Bluegrass Boys
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
Shabang 10
2 to 9 p.m.
Music by Summer Twins, Winter, Sugar Candy Mountain and more. Laguna Lake Park, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $30. 206-499-6159. www.shabangslo.com
‘Less Miserable’
3 and 7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
New World String Project
5 to 8 p.m.
Celtic, Nordic and American folk music. Potluck and jam at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Red Barn Community Music Series. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. $15. 805-215-3238.
Art After Dark Paso
6 to 9 p.m.
Art, wine and live music. Various locations, downtown Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Petrella and Mixed Influence
7 to 9 p.m.
R&B, blues, country and rock. Chateau Lettau, 840 13th Street, Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-6800.
‘Bus Stop’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
Hanneke Cassel Trio
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Americana-style fiddling with influences from Cape Breton and Scotland. Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
‘Classics V — The Bold and Beautiful’
8 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Symphony performs music by Beethoven, Berlioz and Mozart. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20 to $80. 805-756-4849.
