15 things to do in SLO County on Friday, May 4

Rookery Walk
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Learn about egrets and great blue herons. Easy walk, 0.25 miles. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
Brown Bag Concert
Noon to 12:45 p.m.
Opera SLO’s Brian Asher Alhadeff with principals from the upcoming production “Oklahoma!” Wilson Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. A look at the Chumash and the Dunites. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Mental Health/Homelessness Forum
4 to 6 p.m.
A forum featuring Congressman Salud Carbajal and attorney Joel Diringer with panelists Gerald Clare, Supervisor Bruce Gibson and Linda Quesenberry. Trinity United Methodist Church, 490 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-441-1555.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Fresh produce, great food from local restaurants, live music and fun for everyone. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.
Donna Lu and Matthew Kim
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Free Run Fridays. Wine, Santa Maria-style barbecue dinner and Silva Brewing beer for sale. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road. Free. 805-239-1616.
Ricky Montijo and the Mojitos
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Trainwreck Friday. Wine, food and live music. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, ages 6 and under free. 805-238-9940.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
More than 30 venues host art exhibitions. Arts Obispo. Various locations, downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.
AIAS Art Auction
6 to 10 p.m.
Art by Cal Poly professors, alumni, students and local artists, plus live music, refreshments and appetizers. Benefits Cal Poly chapter of American Institute of Student Architects. iFixIt, 1330 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $5 to $10. 805-235-4067.
Shelby Sudbrink Memorial Scholarship Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction
6 to 10 p.m.
Enjoy dinner by Pacific Harvest Catering, open beer and wine bar, desserts by Madonna Inn and Harmony Valley Creamery, DJ, live and silent auctions. Visit www.LiveForShelby.org. Rava Wines and Events, 6785 Creston Road, Paso Robles. $100 or $850 for table of 10. 805-674-6432.
Rod Picott
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. $10. 805-550-8081.
‘Less Miserable’
7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘Lost in Yonkers’
7 to 9 p.m.
Two brothers learn about love, responsibility and the importance of family in 1940s New York. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
‘Bus Stop’
7:30 p.m.
Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
DJ Sol
10 p.m.
SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
