Supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding talks about his vision for SLO County

San Luis Obispo County's District 4 supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding speaks about the race during the "Pies in the Park with Paulding" on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Arroyo Grande's Strother Park.
Laura Dickinson The Tribune
Historic Pozo Saloon reopens on Cinco de Mayo

Local

Historic Pozo Saloon reopens on Cinco de Mayo

The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.