Need to neuter your pet? A new low-cost clinic is coming to North County

North County pet owners will soon have a local Humane Society facility to get their animals spayed and neutered.

Woods Humane Society on Wednesday will break ground on a spay and neuter clinic near its cat shelter on Ramona Road in Atascadero, according to a news release.

The clinic will serve both dogs and cats and will feature a suite that can accommodate at least 20 surgeries per day. The facility will likely open in July, according to Steve Kragenbrink, director of marketing and community programs.

“We are thrilled to be on our way to opening SLO County’s first public high-volume, hig- quality spay/neuter clinic," executive director Jill Scott said in a statement.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A North County spay and neuter clinic has been in the works since San Luis Obispo-based Woods merged with the North County Humane Society in January 2017.

When the merger was announced in November 2016, Kragenbrink told The Tribune that opening such a facility was an immediate goal.

Woods hopes the new facility will help cut down on North County traffic to its San Luis Obispo spay and neuter clinic, which would help provide more appointments for South County pets, according to the release.

Kragenbrink also said the clinic will help curb animal overpopulation in the area, especially among cats.

"It's going to be huge for North County animals, North County pet owners," he said.