Concerned about gun safety? SLO is holding a town hall to discuss it

A town hall meeting on gun safety will be held May 26 in San Luis Obispo, hosted by student organizers of March for Our Lives and the Women's March.

The free event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the United Church of Christ at 11245 Los Osos Valley Road.

"The bipartisan event is geared toward opening up a more extensive conversation about gun safety policies in our community," organizers said in a statement.

“A few months ago, we marched for our lives, and now we are demanding that our voices continue to be heard through an open and honest dialogue,” said San Luis Obispo High School senior Oliver Hicks in a statement. “It is important for us to be relentless in this fight for safer communities, and in doing so we must hold our representatives accountable to ensure that progress is made.”

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to sign up in advance through the Town Hall's Eventbright page to make su to get a seat.

Confirmed panelists are U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; San Luis Coastal Unified School District Superintendent Eric Prater; sheriff candidate Greg Clayton; and San Luis Obispo City Council Member Andy Pease.

Richard Martinez, the national spokesman for Everytown for Gun Safety, has been invited to speak but has yet to confirm, according to organizers.

Everytown is a nonprofit advocating for gun control and against gun violence.

Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to speak or ask questions during the public comment section of the event.

The event is nonpartisan, and people of various perspectives on gun safety are encouraged to attend.