Power outage in SLO affects 321 people

Update, 9 a.m.
The outage has been resolved, according to PG&E.
Original story:
An outage in San Luis Obispo left 321 people without power on Wednesday morning.
The outage happened just before 6 a.m., in the area of Buckley Road and Davenport Creek Road southwest of the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage is currently unknown.
As of 7:50 a.m., PG&E said they were at the outage location and expected to have power restored by 9:15 a.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
