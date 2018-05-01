SLO County hires new Health Agency director amid jail deaths controversy

A new director will take over the San Luis Obispo County Health Agency later this month after his predecessor resigned amid a high-profile series of inmate deaths at the County Jail.

Following approval by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the county announced it has hired Richard “Michael” Hill, who currently serves as the executive director and public health administrator for the McHenry County Department of Health in Woodstock, Illinois.

“Mr. Hill’s education and experience in the health industry, and his proven leadership in building consensus and collaboration, make him a great fit for this position,” County Administrative Officer Wade Horton wrote in a news release.

As director of the Health Agency, Hill will oversee the roughly 550 employess of the Behavioral Health Department, the Public Health Department, the Animal Services Division, and the Office of the Public Guardian. Together, the departments operate on a budget of more than $100 million.

Hill will report directly to Horton and serve as a member of the county’s executive management team.

In a prepared statement, Hill, who officially begins work May 21, said he looks forward to working with staff, elected officials and the community "to ensure that everybody has the opportunity to enjoy good physical and mental health."

“I am proud to be a part of all of the great things we can accomplish,” Hill wrote.

Hill brings more than 20 years of experience in both the public and nonprofit health care industries. Prior to serving for four years as the public health administrator for the McHenry County Department of Health, he served for about four years as the public health director for the city of El Paso, Texas; about two years as the director of the disease control and prevention division of San Joaquin County Public Health Services; and as an executive of several nonprofit health organizations, according to his résumé.

Hill holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in public health. In 2005, he was the recipient of the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services' special recognition for leadership in Florida’s response to Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi.

Jeff Hamm announced in November 2017 that he would step down as SLO County Health Agency director, citing the need for a "fresh perspective" at the department. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

He will fill the shoes of former Health Agency Director Jeff Hamm, who had led the agency since 2006. Hamm officially resigned on April 7, after announcing in November that he and the county had "amicably agreed to part ways" following a series of County Jail inmate deaths that led to an ongoing FBI civil rights investigation.

“Our community is facing a growing number of health care system challenges, and I agree with the Board (of Supervisors) that the Health Agency needs a fresh perspective to address them,” Hamm said in November.

According to a Board of Supervisors staff report, Hill will make approximately $249,196 in total salary and benefits, which the county says will be covered this fiscal year from the Public Health budget.