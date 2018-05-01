Hwy. 101 shut down for hours, 7 people injured in crash near Buellton

Seven people were injured in a four-vehicle collision south of Buellton on the Nojoqui Grade Tuesday morning, with one vehicle reportedly involved in a law enforcement pursuit on southbound Highway 101, according to authorities.
Patients were transported to Goleta Valley, Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospitals and both lanes of southbound Highway 101 were blocked at Nojoqui Grade.
Just before 10 a.m., Caltrans said all lanes of southbound Highway 101 would remain shut down until about 2 p.m. Motorists should detour onto Highway 246 or Highway 154 until the road reopens, officials said. Caltrans said big rigs should use Highway 1 or Highway 166 as a detour.
The southbound Highway 101 on ramps at Santa Rosa Road, Highway 246 and Damassa Road are also closed as a result of the crash.
The collision was reported at 7:13 a.m. on the south side of the grade, near Highway 1, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said the crash was a result of a law enforcement pursuit from Santa Maria, of possible carjacking suspects, but that could not immediately be confirmed.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a California Highway Patrol unit, and seven people were injured, Eliason said.
There were six minor injuries and one moderate injury, including two infants with minor injuries. Eliason did not know whether the CHP officer was injured in the crash.
Comments