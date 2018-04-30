These 23 bad roads in SLO County will be fixed, thanks to gas tax money

San Luis Obispo County will repave 23 roads in the next two years using money raised by California's new gas tax.

The county announced the list of repairs on the same day that supporters of an effort to repeal the gas tax officially submitted the signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot.

The Public Works Department said it needs about $10 million to maintain county roads to the current goal of an average pavement condition index of 65. The county manages 1,100 miles of local roads.

Revenues from SB1, which was passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in May 2017, provides about $2.3 million in fiscal year 2017-18 and about $6.5 million in fiscal year 2018-19.

It raised the gas tax 12 cents per gallon and increased vehicle registration fees.

Here's how the county Board of Supervisors voted to spend the money locally:

Construction will begin in the next few months to pave six miles of O'Dononvan Road in Creston and Bennett Way in Templeton. A portion of the funds will be used to repave Main Street in Templeton in fall.

Next year, SB1 funds will be used to fix deteriorated roads in the North County and several streets in Oceano.

Those roads include: