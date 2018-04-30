SLO council could legalize marijuana sales in the city this week

The San Luis Obispo City Council will consider adopting its marijuana ordinance on Tuesday — allowing recreational and medical cannabis to be sold for the first time by both storefront and delivery businesses.

The council also will consider other draft proposals such as:

▪ prohibiting events and onsite consumption;

▪ setting up a two-step process requiring prospective business operators to be certified and ranked prior to applying for a land-use permit;





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

▪ establishing requirements for energy and water efficiency in line with city climate action goals;

▪ buffering marijuana retail stores 300 feet from residential zones and 1,000 feet from schools and parks.

Before businesses can open, the city still would need to establish fees and licenses that allow it to recover all of the allowable costs associated with regulation.

Voters also are expected to consider a new city tax on cannabis business activity for activities to take effect. The city expects to bring in about $3 million per year in marijuana tax revenues within a few years.

City staff will return to the council with additional information related to a proposed cannabis tax revenue measure on May 15.

The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall at 990 Palm St.