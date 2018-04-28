Los Osos Oak Peserve.
15 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, April 29

By Tribune staff

April 28, 2018 01:52 PM

Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale

7 to 11 a.m.

Fundraiser for the Gary Sinise Foundation. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club, 202 Addie St., Pismo Beach. Adults $6; children $4. Veterans eat free. 805-343-3028.

Los Osos Oaks Reserve Walk

10 a.m. to Noon.

Meet at Reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Blvd. on Los Osos Valley Road. Easy walk, 1 mile. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve, Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.

13th annual Morro Bay Kite Festival

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New competitions, including kite surfing, sand surfing, kite fighting, a STEM “Wind Is Power” competition, more. Morro Rock. Free. 805-305-0579. www.morrobaykitefestival.org.

NFA Barbecue

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nipomo Firefighter’s Association annual fundraiser. Tri-tip sandwich, beans, salsa, chips and a drink. Vons, 520 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. $10. 805-260-0005.

Morro Bay AAUW Garden Tour

Noon to 5 p.m.

Visit five outstanding gardens in Morro Bay, Los Osos and Cayucos. For more information, morrobayaauw.org. Morro Bay AAUW Garden Tour 2018, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $15. 805-550-5216.

Frankie Paredes and Mud on The Tire

1 to 2:30 p.m.

Acoustic Americana music. Unity of San Luis Obispo, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-459-1767.

Speaking French at all levels

1 to 2:30 p.m.

French speakers and learners. BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery, 1065 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.

Swinging Jazz

1 to 4:30 p.m.

Mission Gold Jazz Band and Tevis Ranger Junior High School Jazz Band. Jam session starts at 11 a.m. Basin Street Regulars. Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10. 805-481-7840.

‘Bus Stop’

2 to 4:30 p.m.

Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $20. 805-927-8190.

Jon Stephen

2 to 5 p.m.

Flamenco and tropical Brazilian guitar. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.

Namhee Han

3 p.m.

Organ music by Bach, Mozart, Handel, Vivaldi, Wagner, Verdi, Rossini, Saint-Saëns and Bovet. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $24 to $30. 805-756-4849.

SLO County Band Spring Concert

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Broadway tunes by Leonard Bernstein and James Horner, a John Philip Sousa march and more. First United Methodist Church of Arroyo Grande, 275 N. Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande. $10. 805-773-0323.

Dance Lessons

4 to 5 p.m.

Youth dance lessons. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $3 per lesson. 805-491-1059.

‘Movieland Mayhem’

5 to 7:30 p.m.

Interactive murder-mystery dinner theater show with 1940s film noir theme. Murder in Mind Productions. F.McLintock’s Saloon, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.

‘Less Miserable’

6 p.m.

“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

