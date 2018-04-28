15 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, April 29

Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale
7 to 11 a.m.
Fundraiser for the Gary Sinise Foundation. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club, 202 Addie St., Pismo Beach. Adults $6; children $4. Veterans eat free. 805-343-3028.
Los Osos Oaks Reserve Walk
10 a.m. to Noon.
Meet at Reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Blvd. on Los Osos Valley Road. Easy walk, 1 mile. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve, Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
13th annual Morro Bay Kite Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New competitions, including kite surfing, sand surfing, kite fighting, a STEM “Wind Is Power” competition, more. Morro Rock. Free. 805-305-0579. www.morrobaykitefestival.org.
NFA Barbecue
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nipomo Firefighter’s Association annual fundraiser. Tri-tip sandwich, beans, salsa, chips and a drink. Vons, 520 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. $10. 805-260-0005.
Morro Bay AAUW Garden Tour
Noon to 5 p.m.
Visit five outstanding gardens in Morro Bay, Los Osos and Cayucos. For more information, morrobayaauw.org. Morro Bay AAUW Garden Tour 2018, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $15. 805-550-5216.
Frankie Paredes and Mud on The Tire
1 to 2:30 p.m.
Acoustic Americana music. Unity of San Luis Obispo, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-459-1767.
Speaking French at all levels
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners. BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery, 1065 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
Swinging Jazz
1 to 4:30 p.m.
Mission Gold Jazz Band and Tevis Ranger Junior High School Jazz Band. Jam session starts at 11 a.m. Basin Street Regulars. Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10. 805-481-7840.
‘Bus Stop’
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $20. 805-927-8190.
Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Flamenco and tropical Brazilian guitar. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.
Namhee Han
3 p.m.
Organ music by Bach, Mozart, Handel, Vivaldi, Wagner, Verdi, Rossini, Saint-Saëns and Bovet. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $24 to $30. 805-756-4849.
SLO County Band Spring Concert
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Broadway tunes by Leonard Bernstein and James Horner, a John Philip Sousa march and more. First United Methodist Church of Arroyo Grande, 275 N. Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande. $10. 805-773-0323.
Dance Lessons
4 to 5 p.m.
Youth dance lessons. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $3 per lesson. 805-491-1059.
‘Movieland Mayhem’
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Interactive murder-mystery dinner theater show with 1940s film noir theme. Murder in Mind Productions. F.McLintock’s Saloon, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
‘Less Miserable’
6 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
