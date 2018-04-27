19 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, April 28

Oso Flaco Bird Walk
8 to 10 a.m.
Late winter/early spring is a great time to observe birds at Oso Flaco. This is a 3 mile, round-trip hike. Oso Flaco Lake State Park, 2905 Oso Flaco Lake Road, Nipomo. Free, donation suggested. 805-343-2455.
2018 Hospice du Rhône Paso Robles
8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tastings, classes, lunches, dinners and more. Runs through Saturday. Paso Robles Event Center. $100 to $222. 805-784-9543.
Book Sale
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Books, CDs and DVDs for sale. From noon to 1 p.m. it’s a “buck a bag” sale. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. 805-528-1862.
Condiments and Chutneys Class
10 a.m. to Noon
Master food preserver of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties teaches how to make and preserve your own condiments. University of California Cooperative Extension, 2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-781-1429.
Whales of the Central Coast Presentation
10 a.m. to Noon
Learn about common whale and dolphin species. Reservations required. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
International march to end sexual assault and gender-based violence, plus activities, live music and more. Mission Plaza, Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $25. 805-226-5400.
Metal Detecting at Rotta Winery
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Central Coast Treasure Hunters Association will be metal detecting at the historic Rotta Winery. Rotta Winery, 250 Winery Road, Templeton. $5 to $50. 805-237-0510.
Paso Robles Art in the Park
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arts and crafts by 120 vendors from five western states. Downtown City Park, 1100 Spring St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-440-8318.
13th annual Morro Bay Kite Festival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New competitions, including kite surfing, sand surfing, kite fighting, a STEM “Wind Is Power” competition, more. Morro Rock. Free. 805-305-0579. www.morrobaykitefestival.org.
Spring Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Food, drinks, farm tours, classes, workshops, kids activities, kids yoga and music by Erin & the Earthquakes. Branch Mill Organic Farm, 2815 Branch Mill Road, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-481-9205.
Community and Family Fun Day
12:45 to 5 p.m.
A community and family fun day, featuring free swim in the pool, before the college closes its Aquatic Center in May. Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3132.
‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’
1 to 3 p.m.; 6 to 8 p.m.
Classic fairy tale. Berg Auditorium, Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. $10 to $15. 805-238-5825.
The Taproots
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Allegria Winds Quintet
3 to 4 p.m.
Flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn. Friends of Los Osos Library. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
‘Less Miserable’
3 and 7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Brew at the Zoo
5:30 to 9 p.m.
Craft beer, wine and cider tasting, plus live music by Bear Market Riot, karaoke, dance contest, food and more. 21 and older. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Avenue, Atascadero. $30 to $35, $5 designated driver. 805-470-3400.
‘Bus Stop’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $20. 805-927-8190.
‘Dec. ’63’
8 to 10 p.m.
Musical tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $39 to $49. 805-489-9444.
DJ Matty Mayhem
10 p.m.
SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
