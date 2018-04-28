Men, women and kids walk a mile in her shoes in downtown SLO

Men, women and children put on high heels for a stroll around downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday as part of the city's 16th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.
In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the event encourages participants to walk a mile in solidarity with those who have experienced gender-based violence.
It also featured live music, local vendors and kid-friendly activities and was the third Walk a Mile event hosted by RISE in SLO County this month. Other walks took place in Arroyo Grande and at Cuesta College.
