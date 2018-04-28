The San Luis Obispo County's annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes makes its way through Downtown to raise awareness about sexual assault. Joe Johnston
Local

Men, women and kids walk a mile in her shoes in downtown SLO

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

April 28, 2018 04:59 PM

Men, women and children put on high heels for a stroll around downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday as part of the city's 16th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the event encourages participants to walk a mile in solidarity with those who have experienced gender-based violence.

It also featured live music, local vendors and kid-friendly activities and was the third Walk a Mile event hosted by RISE in SLO County this month. Other walks took place in Arroyo Grande and at Cuesta College.

